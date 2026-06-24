Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 2.7% - What's Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 75,014,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 42,113,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved Pfizer’s IBRANCE regimen for maintenance treatment in HR+/HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, a regulatory win that could support oncology sales. Article Title

The FDA approved Pfizer’s IBRANCE regimen for maintenance treatment in HR+/HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, a regulatory win that could support oncology sales. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, highlighting continued pipeline progress in vaccines. Article Title

Pfizer advanced a pediatric pneumococcal “catch-up” vaccine into Phase 3, highlighting continued pipeline progress in vaccines. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer was dismissed from a U.S. states’ drug price-fixing lawsuit, removing a legal overhang that had affected sentiment. Article Title

Pfizer was dismissed from a U.S. states’ drug price-fixing lawsuit, removing a legal overhang that had affected sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Nike named Pfizer executive David Denton as its next CFO, a leadership update that is not directly tied to Pfizer’s operations but reflects the company’s talent bench. Article Title

Nike named Pfizer executive David Denton as its next CFO, a leadership update that is not directly tied to Pfizer’s operations but reflects the company’s talent bench. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer’s sigvotatug vedotin lung cancer trial missed its main survival goal in Phase 3, raising concerns about the commercial potential of a Seagen-origin asset. Article Title

Pfizer’s sigvotatug vedotin lung cancer trial missed its main survival goal in Phase 3, raising concerns about the commercial potential of a Seagen-origin asset. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary comparing Pfizer with Eli Lilly highlighted Pfizer’s weaker growth profile, reinforcing concerns that its pipeline may lag faster-growing peers. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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