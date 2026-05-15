Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 1.7% - Here's Why

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.3090. Approximately 36,875,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 42,449,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to point to growth in recently launched and acquired drugs, with management saying new products and acquisitions drove a 22% revenue increase in that category during Q1. Strong demand for Nurtec and progress from the Seagen integration suggest the company’s non-COVID portfolio is gaining traction.

Pfizer continues to point to growth in recently launched and acquired drugs, with management saying new products and acquisitions drove a 22% revenue increase in that category during Q1. Strong demand for Nurtec and progress from the Seagen integration suggest the company’s non-COVID portfolio is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several clinical and development updates, including a Korea post-marketing study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, and a Japan RSV vaccine trial. These are incremental signs that Pfizer’s pipeline and international expansion efforts are still moving forward.

The company announced several clinical and development updates, including a Korea post-marketing study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, and a Japan RSV vaccine trial. These are incremental signs that Pfizer’s pipeline and international expansion efforts are still moving forward. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also received a Europe label expansion for Hympavzi, which can broaden the therapy’s market opportunity and support future revenue growth.

Pfizer also received a Europe label expansion for Hympavzi, which can broaden the therapy’s market opportunity and support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from analysts and market commentators has been mixed, with some calling Pfizer a defensive, cash-generating value name and others noting the stock’s lack of near-term earnings momentum. That keeps sentiment balanced rather than decisively bullish.

Coverage from analysts and market commentators has been mixed, with some calling Pfizer a defensive, cash-generating value name and others noting the stock’s lack of near-term earnings momentum. That keeps sentiment balanced rather than decisively bullish. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted that Pfizer’s stock slipped after its Q1 beat because investors remain concerned about falling COVID sales and looming patent cliffs. That overhang continues to limit enthusiasm despite operational progress.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here