Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.6350. Approximately 57,053,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 42,259,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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