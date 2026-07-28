Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.2450. 49,246,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 42,244,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat anticipated: Analysts expect Pfizer to outperform consensus estimates for the upcoming second quarter, supported by favorable earnings and revenue trends. A better-than-expected report or stronger guidance could reinforce confidence in the recovery. Pfizer Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Pfizer to outperform consensus estimates for the upcoming second quarter, supported by favorable earnings and revenue trends. A better-than-expected report or stronger guidance could reinforce confidence in the recovery. Positive Sentiment: Oncology pipeline could broaden growth: The FDA’s Priority Review of TALZENNA with XTANDI in an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s precision-oncology franchise if approved. The opportunity helps offset concerns about declining COVID-product sales and future patent expirations. FDA Priority Review of TALZENNA and XTANDI

The FDA’s Priority Review of TALZENNA with XTANDI in an earlier prostate-cancer setting could expand Pfizer’s precision-oncology franchise if approved. The opportunity helps offset concerns about declining COVID-product sales and future patent expirations. Positive Sentiment: Value investors remain interested: Commentary highlights Pfizer’s low valuation and dividend appeal, with some investors arguing that the stock has fallen too far despite a real patent-cliff risk. This value-oriented view is helping support the shares. Pfizer Patent Cliff and Valuation

Commentary highlights Pfizer’s low valuation and dividend appeal, with some investors arguing that the stock has fallen too far despite a real patent-cliff risk. This value-oriented view is helping support the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Ibuzatrelvir Phase 1 update: Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study and refined the tablet formulation. The update advances development of the antiviral candidate, but early-stage data do not yet establish efficacy or a near-term financial contribution. Pfizer Ibuzatrelvir Phase 1 Study

Pfizer completed a Phase 1 study and refined the tablet formulation. The update advances development of the antiviral candidate, but early-stage data do not yet establish efficacy or a near-term financial contribution. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term risks remain: Pfizer still faces revenue pressure from the COVID-product decline and upcoming patent losses. Investors are watching whether its cancer, obesity, and other pipeline programs can replace that revenue quickly enough.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFE. HSBC downgraded Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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