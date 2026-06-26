Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 2.6% - Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.2750. 58,671,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,401,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA expanded Ibrance for frontline maintenance use in advanced breast cancer, giving Pfizer a modest commercial win and supporting revenue for an established oncology drug.

The FDA expanded for frontline maintenance use in advanced breast cancer, giving Pfizer a modest commercial win and supporting revenue for an established oncology drug. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer declared its third-quarter 2026 dividend of $0.43 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a high-yield income stock and signaling confidence in cash flow.

Pfizer declared its of $0.43 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a high-yield income stock and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Some recent analysis says a bullish case still makes sense despite the patent cliff , suggesting the stock may be attractive on valuation and dividend support.

Some recent analysis says a bullish case still makes sense despite the , suggesting the stock may be attractive on valuation and dividend support. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer has drawn increased trader attention, with Zacks noting that PFE is a trending stock as investors reassess its prospects.

Pfizer has drawn increased trader attention, with Zacks noting that PFE is a as investors reassess its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer Ventures helped lead a $62 million Series B for Oblenio Bio, a capital deployment that could create longer-term strategic optionality but is not likely to move the stock materially right away.

Pfizer Ventures helped lead a for Oblenio Bio, a capital deployment that could create longer-term strategic optionality but is not likely to move the stock materially right away. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer halted a tafamidis bioequivalence study , which adds uncertainty around a potential formulation/clinical program and may be viewed as a setback for pipeline execution. Pfizer Halts Tafamidis Bioequivalence Study

Pfizer halted a , which adds uncertainty around a potential formulation/clinical program and may be viewed as a setback for pipeline execution. Negative Sentiment: Recent lung cancer trial disappointment in sigvotatug vedotin continues to weigh on sentiment, reinforcing fears that Pfizer may struggle to replace revenue lost to patent expirations.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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