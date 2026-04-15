PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

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PhenixFIN Stock Down 3.3%

was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PFX opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PhenixFIN news, Director Howard Amster acquired 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.56 per share, with a total value of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 248,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,434.88. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the company's stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

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