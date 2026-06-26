Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,222. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Further Reading

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