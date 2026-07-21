Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,633 in the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock worth $57,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 626,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,735 shares of the company's stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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