Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $219,562.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,177 over the last three months. 50.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 626,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating on Phibro Animal Health NASDAQ: PAHC , which could support sentiment around the stock.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating on , which could support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Phibro announced it will participate in the Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference on May 27, giving management another opportunity to discuss strategy and outlook with investors. Article Title

Phibro announced it will participate in the on May 27, giving management another opportunity to discuss strategy and outlook with investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgraded earnings forecasts, the stock is still facing pressure from a Citi price-target cut to $44 from $62 earlier in the week, which may be weighing on shares and signaling concerns about sector conditions. Article Title

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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