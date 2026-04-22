Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.070 EPS.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 5.2%

PM opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,383,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,467,473,000 after purchasing an additional 594,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,645,000 after purchasing an additional 401,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,161,027 shares of the company's stock worth $2,271,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338,069 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,869,000 after acquiring an additional 191,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,019,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,402,000 after acquiring an additional 791,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Philip Morris International

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Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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