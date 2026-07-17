Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.62 and last traded at $193.6730, with a volume of 772702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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