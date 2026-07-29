Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.76 and last traded at $200.3440, with a volume of 8064785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.66.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028 . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, ZYN manufacturing campus to approximately . The facility is intended to increase U.S. production, improve supply-chain resilience and support exports as demand for nicotine pouches grows. The campus could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic output and support roughly 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. PMI U.S. Opens $1.2 Billion Aurora Campus

The Aurora campus has opened and expands PMI’s domestic manufacturing capacity, positioning the company to meet rising ZYN demand and establish a strategic U.S. production and export hub. Management’s willingness to invest heavily suggests confidence in the brand’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Philip Morris Gains Ground After ZYN Approval

Reported regulatory approval for ZYN products improves the brand’s U.S. commercial position and provides additional support for future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum.

PM’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $2.20 versus a $2.05 consensus estimate and revenue of $11.19 billion versus $10.60 billion. Revenue increased 10.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Negative Sentiment: Philip Morris cut its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time, partly because of unfavorable currency assumptions. However, investors appear to be looking past the reduction because it does not primarily reflect weaker underlying demand and comes alongside substantial ZYN reinvestment. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $221.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.48%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here