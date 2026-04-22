Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.020-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.360-8.510 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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