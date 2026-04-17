Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Sells 20,000 Shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,125,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,501,720. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $117,600.00.

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Grab Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 72,582,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,333,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $942.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $161,484,000. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Grab by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 32,555,483 shares of the company's stock worth $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grab by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,453,397 shares of the company's stock worth $361,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Grab by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,753,836 shares of the company's stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grab by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,398,782 shares of the company's stock worth $195,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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