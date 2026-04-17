Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal Sells 30,000 Shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,145,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,085.60. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 20,000 shares of Grab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

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Grab Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,582,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,333,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $942.08 million. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Grab by 162,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

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