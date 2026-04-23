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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • FY‑2026 guidance: Phillips Edison issued EPS guidance of 0.79–0.81, far below the Street consensus of 2.74, signaling a significant downward revision to expected earnings.
  • Dividend: The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.1083 (annualized yield ~3.3%), but the payout ratio is an elevated 146.07%, suggesting dividend coverage concerns.
  • Market reaction and outlook: Shares rose ~2.1% to $39.04 (market cap ~$4.91B) while analysts hold an average rating of "Hold" with a mean target price of $39.86, implying limited upside from current levels given the weak guidance.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.1%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,973. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,186 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,377,000 after purchasing an additional 325,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,008,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,327 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 849,693 shares of the company's stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 309,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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