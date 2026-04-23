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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Phillips Edison reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating estimates by $0.07, and updated its FY2026 guidance to $0.790–$0.810 EPS.
  • Shares rose about 2.1% to $39.04 on heavier volume; the company has a market cap near $4.91 billion, a P/E of ~43.9, and a consensus analyst target of $39.86 with an overall "Hold" rating.
  • The firm declared a monthly dividend of $0.1083 (about a 3.3% yield146.07%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.1%

PECO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 1,290,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is 146.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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