Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.1%

PECO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 1,290,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is 146.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.86.

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Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,155 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Further Reading

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