Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $30.80. Phoenix Education Partners shares last traded at $31.1030, with a volume of 77,060 shares trading hands.

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More Phoenix Education Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Phoenix Education Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phoenix Education Partners reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.43, beating analyst expectations of $1.28 by $0.15, which signals stronger-than-expected profitability. Earnings report and conference call

Phoenix Education Partners reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.43, beating analyst expectations of $1.28 by $0.15, which signals stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that may support investor sentiment. Board appointment article

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that may support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Phoenix Education also added veteran director Robert Brackenbury to its board, which may be viewed as a governance and experience boost. Board appointment article

Phoenix Education also added veteran director Robert Brackenbury to its board, which may be viewed as a governance and experience boost. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s updated FY2026 guidance was released, but the key EPS details were not clearly available in the provided report, leaving investors without a complete forward-looking picture. Guidance and earnings release

The company’s updated FY2026 guidance was released, but the key EPS details were not clearly available in the provided report, leaving investors without a complete forward-looking picture. Negative Sentiment: PXED was one of the notable pre-market decliners, suggesting traders are taking profits or reacting cautiously after the earnings release. Pre-market movers article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXED shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXED

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Phoenix Education Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Phoenix Education Partners's payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Education Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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