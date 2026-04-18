Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Phoenix Spree Deutschland Stock Up 1.8%

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited ( LON:PSDL Get Free Report ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.71 and traded as low as GBX 168. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 171, with a volume of 140,686 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £156.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.54.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth. QSix (formerly PMM Group) has acted as the Property Advisor since the Company's inception.

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