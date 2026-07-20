Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.6471.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.28 million, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.87. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Phreesia's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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