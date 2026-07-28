Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 595,389 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.36. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.68 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company's stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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