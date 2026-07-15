Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.7940, with a volume of 64713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Weiss Ratings raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 15.28%.The company had revenue of $143.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.67 million. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,490,514 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,519 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,215,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 819,238 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

Further Reading

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