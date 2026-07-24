Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Pilgrim's Pride logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.8333.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim's Pride

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Pilgrim's Pride during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim's Pride by 205.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company's stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. Pilgrim's Pride has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.56.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.18). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim's Pride will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim's Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company's vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pilgrim's Pride Right Now?

Before you consider Pilgrim's Pride, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pilgrim's Pride wasn't on the list.

While Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines