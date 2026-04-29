Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 35.15%.

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Pilgrim's Pride Price Performance

PPC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. 2,329,556 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim's Pride has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Pilgrim's Pride in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pilgrim's Pride from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim's Pride from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim's Pride has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim's Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $303,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,597.44. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company's stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 755,123 shares of the company's stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pilgrim's Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim's Pride by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 731,158 shares of the company's stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim's Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim's Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company's vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

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