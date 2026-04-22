Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $4.4363 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim's Pride to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pilgrim's Pride Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Pilgrim's Pride has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim's Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $303,029.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,597.44. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim's Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,817 shares of the company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim's Pride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pilgrim's Pride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is a leading poultry producer in the United States and Mexico and a wholly owned subsidiary of JBS SA Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, and Pittsburg, Texas, the company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. Pilgrim's Pride serves a diverse customer base that includes retail grocery chains, foodservice distributors and restaurant operators across North America and in select international markets.

The company's vertically integrated operations encompass breeding, hatching, feed milling, processing plants and cold storage facilities.

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