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Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) shares fell below their 200‑day moving average of $13.01, trading as low as $12.11 and last at $12.1750, which may indicate technical weakness.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.1188 (ex‑dividend/record date April 13; payable May 1), representing an annualized yield of 11.7%.
  • PTY is a PIMCO‑sponsored closed‑end fund focused on corporate debt, with institutional investors owning about 10.25% of the shares and several firms recently initiating small stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $12.11. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.1750, with a volume of 1,002,746 shares changing hands.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company's stock.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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