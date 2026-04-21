Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $12.11. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.1750, with a volume of 1,002,746 shares changing hands.

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Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company's stock.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

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