Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.1429.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:PNW opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,853,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,421,407,000 after acquiring an additional 758,190 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,223,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $647,679,000 after acquiring an additional 568,581 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,461,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $376,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,854,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 977,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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