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Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Pinnacle West Capital logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Pinnacle West announced a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, payable June 1 to shareholders of record on May 4, representing a 3.6% yield and $3.64 annualized.
  • The dividend appears covered: Pinnacle West has a current payout ratio of 71.7%, analysts forecast continued earnings that would lower the payout to roughly 65.5%, and the company set FY2026 guidance of $4.55–$4.75 EPS.
  • Pinnacle West beat quarterly EPS estimates with $0.13 and the stock trades near $100.68 (market cap ~$12.19B) with a 52-week range of $85.32–$104.92.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PNW opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

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