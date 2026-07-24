Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.6939.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 691,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,594,656. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,845 shares of company stock worth $6,836,065 in the last ninety days. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 20.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 184.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,098,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 712,569 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 13.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 116,971 shares of the company's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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