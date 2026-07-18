Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Raised to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $430.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.40. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,071,973 shares of the company's stock worth $28,842,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,477 shares of the company's stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Islandia, New York. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Long Island region. Through its subsidiary, Pioneer Bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending solutions, and cash management services tailored to local market needs.

The company’s retail offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and personal lending products, while commercial clients can access commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and SBA-guaranteed loans.

Further Reading

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