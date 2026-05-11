Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $90.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $176.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.66. 6,057,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. monday.com has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.07 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company's revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,286,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,950,000 after buying an additional 1,569,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $79,789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,660,000 after purchasing an additional 490,491 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 136.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 708,278 shares of the company's stock worth $137,186,000 after purchasing an additional 408,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in monday.com by 2,501.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,951 shares of the company's stock worth $62,990,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company's stock.

monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: monday.com beat Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.15 versus $0.96 expected and revenue of about $351.3 million versus $339.1 million expected. Article Title

monday.com beat Q1 estimates on both earnings and revenue, with EPS of $1.15 versus $0.96 expected and revenue of about $351.3 million versus $339.1 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company said growth was driven by enterprise customer expansion and AI adoption, reinforcing the investment case for its work-management platform. Article Title

The company said growth was driven by enterprise customer expansion and AI adoption, reinforcing the investment case for its work-management platform. Positive Sentiment: monday.com also guided Q2 revenue to $354 million-$356 million and full-year revenue to roughly $1.5 billion, in line with or slightly above expectations, which suggests management remains confident in the growth trajectory.

monday.com also guided Q2 revenue to $354 million-$356 million and full-year revenue to roughly $1.5 billion, in line with or slightly above expectations, which suggests management remains confident in the growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted bullish commentary from analysts and media after the earnings release, including views that AI concerns may have been overdone and that the stock’s rebound could continue. Article Title

Several articles highlighted bullish commentary from analysts and media after the earnings release, including views that AI concerns may have been overdone and that the stock’s rebound could continue. Negative Sentiment: Investor-relations law firms issued multiple reminders about a May 11 securities class-action deadline tied to prior-period allegations, which could create some legal overhang even though it is separate from the earnings improvement. Article Title

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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