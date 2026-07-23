Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $445.2840 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $469.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.30 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Piper Sandler Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Piper Sandler Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,349 shares of the company's stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth $247,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company's stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies NYSE: PIPR is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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