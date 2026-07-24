Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Price

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Rollins from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

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Rollins Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

Rollins News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Rollins reported Q2 revenue of about $1.08 billion, up 7.9% from a year ago, marking its 99th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, but results were slightly below analyst estimates. ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Rollins reported Q2 revenue of about $1.08 billion, up 7.9% from a year ago, marking its 99th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, but results were slightly below analyst estimates. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $0.32 missed consensus expectations of $0.34, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth is slowing versus the company’s usual performance. Rollins quarterly earnings data

Adjusted EPS of $0.32 missed consensus expectations of $0.34, reinforcing concerns that earnings growth is slowing versus the company’s usual performance. Negative Sentiment: Management pointed to softer residential demand and lower lead volume in some brands, which pressured operating margins and raised worries about near-term growth. Rollins slides after Q2 margin miss and softer residential demand

Management pointed to softer residential demand and lower lead volume in some brands, which pressured operating margins and raised worries about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Several analyst notes turned more cautious after the report, including JPMorgan and Bank of America lowering their price targets, signaling reduced confidence in the stock’s near-term upside. JPMorgan rating reaffirmed with lower target

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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