Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock's current price.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.96.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $243.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. HubSpot has a one year low of $187.45 and a one year high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,913,130.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 362,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,520,640. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $6,453,082. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong top-line: HubSpot reported $2.72 EPS vs. $2.47 expected and $881M revenue (+23% y/y), showing durable growth and subscription strength. Read More.

Q1 beat and strong top-line: HubSpot reported $2.72 EPS vs. $2.47 expected and $881M revenue (+23% y/y), showing durable growth and subscription strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: management lifted Q2 EPS to $3.00–3.02 (vs. ~2.40 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $13.04–13.12 (well above consensus), which, if achieved, materially improves FY earnings outlook. Read More.

Raised guidance: management lifted Q2 EPS to $3.00–3.02 (vs. ~2.40 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $13.04–13.12 (well above consensus), which, if achieved, materially improves FY earnings outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AI product roadmap remains a key driver of the bull case: HubSpot’s Breeze AI agents and broader “AI-first CRM” messaging underpin longer-term revenue/margin upside, but investors want proof of adoption and retention. Read More.

AI product roadmap remains a key driver of the bull case: HubSpot’s Breeze AI agents and broader “AI-first CRM” messaging underpin longer-term revenue/margin upside, but investors want proof of adoption and retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big post-earnings selloff despite the beat: shares fell sharply (reports ~16%) as players reacted to mixed signals — strong EPS but some guidance/revenue details and execution risk sparked profit-taking and short-term volatility. Read More.

Big post-earnings selloff despite the beat: shares fell sharply (reports ~16%) as players reacted to mixed signals — strong EPS but some guidance/revenue details and execution risk sparked profit-taking and short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns and risk narrative: analysts and commentators flagged mounting risks (AI-driven churn fears, post-earnings volatility and execution/valuation questions) even as some see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More.

Investor concerns and risk narrative: analysts and commentators flagged mounting risks (AI-driven churn fears, post-earnings volatility and execution/valuation questions) even as some see the pullback as a buying opportunity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: an officer sold ~$216.5k of stock, which can be perceived negatively by traders focused on insider activity. Read More.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here