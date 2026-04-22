Piper Sandler Raises United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Price Target to $36.00

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Community Banks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UCB
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCB stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82.
United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $425,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,954.56. This represents a 36.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $48,450,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 571,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 125.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $13,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about United Community Banks
Here are the key news stories impacting United Community Banks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: net income $84.3M, EPS $0.70 (in line with consensus) and revenue up ~11.6% year/year — a steady quarter that removes downside surprise risk. United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Margin traction: management signaled a modest NIM expansion (3–5 bps) in Q2 and the quarter showed margin gains, which supports modest forward earnings upside if trends continue. United Community Banks signals 3-5 bps Q2 NIM expansion while outlining Peach State deal at 40% cost savings
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced: UCB agreed to buy Peach State Bancshares (~$100.8M deal) with projected ~40% cost savings — expands Georgia footprint and adds low-cost synergy potential, though small versus UCB’s franchise. United Community Banks, Inc. and Peach State Bancshares, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call: the slide deck and earnings call transcript provide detail on loan growth, asset quality and capital — useful for modeling but no major surprises reported. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Key operating metrics: net margin ~21.35%, ROE ~9.5%, pre‑tax/pre‑provision income $119.2M — steady but not breakout metrics; watch trend lines. United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/scale concerns: analysts note UCB trades at a modest premium on forward P/E (~11.5) and ~1.48x P/TBV versus peers, and the Peach State deal is too small to materially change growth assumptions — valuation may look rich if growth stalls. United Community Banks: Q1 Earnings And New Acquisition Are Not Quite Enough
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions: some outlets flagged a small EPS miss versus select consensus (Zacks noted $0.71 est vs $0.70 reported), highlighting that upside is limited and expectations are modest. United Community Banks (UCB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
United Community Banks Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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United Community Banks, Inc NYSE: UCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company's core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.
In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.
Further Reading
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