Piper Sandler Raises United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Price Target to $36.00

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Community Banks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.40.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on UCB

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCB stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.35%.The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 12,043 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $425,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,954.56. This represents a 36.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $48,450,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,103,000 after purchasing an additional 571,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 125.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $13,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about United Community Banks

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United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc NYSE: UCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company's core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

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