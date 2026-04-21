Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Pitney Bowes also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.47-0.470 EPS.

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Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of PBI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PBI. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $444,697.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,344.52. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,939 shares of company stock worth $5,352,655. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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