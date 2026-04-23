PJT Partners (PJT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $396.4610 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.5%

PJT stock opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $90,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

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