Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.09.

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Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,945,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The business had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 25.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Planet Fitness

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About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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