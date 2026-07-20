Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.7950. 1,686,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,605,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Trading Down 5.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Playtika had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.46%. The company had revenue of $744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 65.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company's stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 2,511,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,972,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 679,564 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 595,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Ltd. NASDAQ: PLTK is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika's platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company's diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

Further Reading

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