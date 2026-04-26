Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. Plexus has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $336,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,291 shares in the company, valued at $17,992,410.19. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total transaction of $466,799.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,971. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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