Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.1667.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Plexus Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $258.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $275.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 9.3% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Plexus by 143.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 16.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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