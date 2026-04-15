Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 26.40%.The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million.

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Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.4%

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Plumas Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Plumas Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Plumas Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plumas Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In related news, Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $42,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,925. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company's stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp NASDAQ: PLBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California's rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank's product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

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