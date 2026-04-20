POET Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 107,814 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical volume of 32,907 call options.

Get POET Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in POET Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in POET Technologies by 95.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company's stock.

POET Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POET traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,837,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,178. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 5,857.02%.The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POET

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider POET Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POET Technologies wasn't on the list.

While POET Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here