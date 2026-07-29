Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.84 and traded as high as GBX 888. Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 840, with a volume of 639,871 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on POLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 670 to GBX 1,260 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Polar Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,045.

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Polar Capital Stock Down 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of £791.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 860.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.84.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 59.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 42.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

In other Polar Capital news, insider Iain Evans sold 65,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 882, for a total value of £573,917.40. Also, insider Samir Ayub sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 882, for a total value of £521,738.28. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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