Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Polaris Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $73.00 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 471.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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