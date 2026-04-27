Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts: Sign Up

Polaris Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PII traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,497,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. Polaris has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,554,000 after buying an additional 426,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock worth $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,439,151 shares of the company's stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,447,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Polaris by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,065,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 471,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PII

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Polaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Polaris wasn't on the list.

While Polaris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here