Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,542,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session's volume of 1,204,731 shares.The stock last traded at $64.7870 and had previously closed at $61.05.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.55. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS.

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Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.25%.

Key Stories Impacting Polaris

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS (vs. loss expected) and $1.66B revenue, with revenue up 8% year-over-year; the print reduces near-term earnings uncertainty and likely drove initial upside. Polaris Inc (PII) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q1 earnings and revenue beat consensus — Polaris reported $0.13 EPS (vs. loss expected) and $1.66B revenue, with revenue up 8% year-over-year; the print reduces near-term earnings uncertainty and likely drove initial upside. Positive Sentiment: Management posted FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with Street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which supports a return-to-profitability narrative for the year. Polaris Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Management posted FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.60–$1.70, roughly in line with Street estimates (consensus ~$1.68), which supports a return-to-profitability narrative for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and commentary show modest upside but also flag margin pressure — revenue guidance was near Street expectations but not clearly above, so upside from guidance is limited unless margins improve. View Press Release (Q1 2026)

Guidance and commentary show modest upside but also flag margin pressure — revenue guidance was near Street expectations but not clearly above, so upside from guidance is limited unless margins improve. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups are parsing margins and key metrics — further detail on parts, dealer inventories and margin recovery will determine conviction for the earnings beat. Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Polaris Inc (PII) Q1 Earnings

Analyst and media write-ups are parsing margins and key metrics — further detail on parts, dealer inventories and margin recovery will determine conviction for the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying — traders purchased 2,385 put contracts (a ~218% increase vs. average), which can signal short-term hedging or bearish positioning and adds volatility risk to the name.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $674,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,072.46. The trade was a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Polaris by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Trading Up 8.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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