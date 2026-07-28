Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is -34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at $471,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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