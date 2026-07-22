PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.6667.

PYPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PolyPid from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in PolyPid by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Price Performance

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on polymer‐based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus‐Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long‐acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer‐formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

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