Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.870-11.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Pool Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $234.22 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $195.49 and a 12-month high of $345.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Pool's payout ratio is 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Pool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pool from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Pool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,435.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,958 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $295,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,625,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 339,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,710,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,301.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

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